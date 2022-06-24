Report: Jordan Hall Agrees to Join Spurs' Summer League Team as UDFA After NBA Draft

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Saint Joseph's guard Jordan Hall is going to have an opportunity to play for the San Antonio Spurs.

Per Adam Zagoria of the New York Times, Hall will play for the Spurs' summer league team after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday.

Hall was a two-year starter at the college level. He was the driving force for the Hawks' offense, leading the team in scoring average (14.1 points per game), assists (5.8) and finishing second in rebounding (6.7) last season.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Jordan Hall

Position: SG/SF

Height: 6'8"

Pro Comparison: Kyle Anderson

Scouting Report: A point-wing, the 6'8" Hall operates as a playmaking ball-handler who's also become a dangerous three-point shooter. Finding ways to separate without much speed or explosion will be his key to success in the league.

San Antonio's coaching staff will have plenty to evaluate this summer. Hall joins a rookie group that includes first-round picks Jeremy Sochan (No. 9 overall), Malaki Branham (No. 20) and Blake Wesley (No. 25).

Saint Joseph's hasn't sent a lot of players into the NBA, but the few who have made it turned out fairly successful careers.

DeAndre' Bembry was the last player from the school to be drafted when the Atlanta Hawks selected him No. 21 overall in 2016. He's been a solid role player in six seasons. Jameer Nelson is the most successful Hawks alum with a 14-year NBA career from 2004 to 2018.

Hall's size and versatility give him the potential to be a role player in the NBA. He could develop into a potential starter if his shooting improves. The 20-year-old has a good-enough floor to bet on at this point in the draft.

Even if Hall requires additional seasoning in the G League, the potential return for a 6'8" wing with a decent shooting touch is tantalizing for a Spurs team that finished 34-48 last season.