MarJon Beauchamp Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Bucks Roster

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks selected one of the top G League prospects available by taking wing MarJon Beauchamp with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: MarJon Beauchamp

Position: SG/SF

Height: 6'5"

Pro Comparison: Matt Barnes

Scouting Report: Beauchamp earned fans this year for his efficient, low-usage scoring and defensive tools to guard multiple positions. He's most effective off the ball, cutting, slashing and crashing the offensive glass, though highlights of self-creation and shot-making from junior college and the G League suggest there is still untapped scoring potential.

Beauchamp was a 4-star prospect and the No. 56 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class coming out of high school, per 247Sports Composite Ranking, but he took a unique route to the NBA.

Rather than playing for a major college program, the 20-year-old spent time at Yakima Valley College in his hometown of Yakima, Washington, and then made the transition to the NBA G League Ignite squad for the 2021-22 season.

Beauchamp put up impressive numbers in the G League with 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game, which led to him becoming a highly coveted member of the 2022 draft class.