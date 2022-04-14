X

    Warriors' Stephen Curry Says He's 'Very Optimistic' He'll Play in Game 1 vs. Nuggets

    Adam WellsApril 14, 2022

    AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

    The Golden State Warriors will likely have Stephen Curry on the court for Game 1 of their playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. 

    Appearing on The Draymond Green Show, Curry said he is "very optimistic" about playing Saturday. 

    The Volume @TheVolumeSports

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StephenCurry30</a> tells <a href="https://twitter.com/Money23Green?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Money23Green</a> that he’s “very optimistic” that he’ll be able to play in Game 1 <a href="https://t.co/TiGodNR3O5">pic.twitter.com/TiGodNR3O5</a>

    Curry missed the final 12 games of the regular season with a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot. He originally suffered the injury in the second quarter of Golden State's 110-88 loss to the Boston Celtics on March 16 when Marcus Smart rolled on his left leg going after a loose ball. 

    Wednesday marked the Warriors' first day of practice this week leading up to the playoffs. Curry was a full participant, and there's no indication he was hobbled by the injury. 

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    Great to see Steph back at practice 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/IZMZJsObso">pic.twitter.com/IZMZJsObso</a>

    Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters after practice that the team is going to reevaluate where Curry is at on Thursday.

    "We'll reevaluate tomorrow, but I would say right now it's looking good," Kerr said. 

    The Warriors went 6-6 over the final 12 games without Curry in the lineup. Since a Christmas Day win over the Phoenix Suns improved their record to 27-6, they have played just above .500 over the past 49 games (26-23). 

    Injuries did play a significant role in Golden State's decline during this stretch. Curry and Green missed a combined 54 games. Klay Thompson hasn't played both nights of a back-to-back since returning to the lineup Jan. 9. 

    As long as the Warriors' trio is healthy, they will have a chance to beat anyone in the Western Conference. Curry is the driving force behind the team's success. The two-time NBA MVP led the team with 25.5 points per game and ranked second on the team with 6.3 assists per game (behind Green's 7.0) in 64 starts this season.     

