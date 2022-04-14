Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor List Home Featuring Waterfall, Custom Dog House for $4M

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA

NBA guard Iman Shumpert and his wife, singer and actress Teyana Taylor, have placed their Los Angeles-area house on the market for $4 million.

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that the couple, who have two daughters, now spend most of their time on the East Coast, so they are looking to unload the five-bedroom mansion in Studio City, California.

The home features six bathrooms, an outdoor pool, a movie theater, a waterfall and a custom dog house, among other amenities.

Shumpert and Taylor purchased the property in 2018, per TMZ.

The 31-year-old didn't play during the 2021-22 campaign. He joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars for its 30th season after going unsigned during the NBA offseason. He proceeded to win the Mirrorball Trophy alongside pro partner Daniella Karagach in November.

After that triumph, Shumpert told TMZ he still wanted to make an NBA return despite limited opportunities in recent years.

"Tryna see what we can get done," he said. "I love basketball. I never stopped playing."

Meanwhile, Taylor retired as a touring musician after her 2021 tour wrapped up in November.

The couple got married in 2016.