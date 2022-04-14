Spurs' Gregg Popovich Calls Retirement Question 'Inappropriate' After Play-In Loss

Photos by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs' season is over after losing 113-103 to the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA's Western Conference play-in tournament on Wednesday.

After the game, long-time Spurs head coach and five-time NBA champion Gregg Popovich was asked if he would return to the sidelines next season.

Popovich did not care to address his future.

The Spurs made the playoffs for 22 straight years under the 73-year-old Popovich, whose 1,336 regular-season wins are first all time. He's led the Spurs to 50 or more wins on 19 different occasions.

In addition, San Antonio's 37-13 record during the lockout-shortened 1999 season, which ended with a Spurs championship, was tied for the best in the league that year.

Popovich also led Team USA men's basketball to a gold medal in the Tokyo Summer Olympics last year.

If Wednesday marked his last game on the bench, Popovich's complete resume will stand among the best in basketball history. He's clearly destined for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, where some of his ex-star players (Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, David Robinson) have already landed.

Of course, Popovich can simply run it back in hopes of breaking the Spurs' mini-playoff drought. At any rate, Popovich has done more than enough to choose his future path as the Spurs' season comes to a close.