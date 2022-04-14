Video: Hornets' Miles Bridges Hits Fan with Mouthguard After Ejection vs. Hawks

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets saw their 2021-22 season end in blowout fashion in the play-in tournament after the Atlanta Hawks beat them 132-103 on Wednesday.

Frustrations boiled over for Miles Bridges, who was hit with a double technical for arguing with referees in the fourth quarter. He was promptly ejected from the game and threw his mouthpiece at a Hawks fan as he left the floor:

After the game, Bridges took to Twitter to respond to the video:

Bridges had a career year for the Hornets, averaging career highs in points (20.2 PPG), rebounds (7.0 RPG) and assists (3.8 APG). But he had a rough go of it against Atlanta, finishing with 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting (0-for-4 from three), four rebounds, four assists and two turnovers.

He had a game-worst -30 plus-minus in his 30 minutes. It was a tough night for Bridges that will almost assuredly affect his bank account, too, when the NBA informs him of his pending fine.