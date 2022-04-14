Stephen Curry 'Practiced Fully' with Warriors amid Foot Injury Rehab, Steve Kerr Says

Jed Jacobsohn-Pool/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who has been out since March 16 with a left foot injury, "practiced fully" with the team on Wednesday, per head coach Steve Kerr (h/t Mark Medina of NBA.com).

Kerr added that it is "looking good" for Curry to scrimmage on Thursday. The Warriors open their postseason on Saturday at home against the Denver Nuggets.

The Warriors will see how Curry responds to the scrimmage before deciding on his Game 1 status.

Kerr went on 95.7 The Game with Damon Bruce and Ray Ratto (h/t Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area) and said the following when asked if the scrimmage was the last chance the Warriors would give Curry before deciding on whether he plays.

"I have no idea," Kerr said. "Now we're just getting into the weeds on it. So, he'll scrimmage Thursday. The training staff will tell me how he responds. Steph will tell me how he's feeling. Friday, we'll have a good feeling one way or the other. And then at that point, we'll make a decision."

Curry suffered a sprained ligament in his left foot after Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart dove into him while going for a loose ball in a March 16 game between the Warriors and C's, though his x-rays came back negative. Curry told reporters that he did not feel Smart was trying to hurt him intentionally.

The Warriors have gone just 6-6 since Curry has been out, although they enter the playoffs as winners of their last five. Most Improved Player candidate Jordan Poole has entered the starting lineup for Curry, and he's led the team in scoring in eight of his past 13 games.

Ultimately, it appears Curry is quickly nearing his return, given Wednesday's good news. That's a welcome sight for the Warriors, as the 34-year-old averaged 25.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.