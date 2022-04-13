Nuggets' Facundo Campazzo Suspended 1 Game for Shoving Lakers' Wayne Ellington

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Denver Nuggets will be without Facundo Campazzo in Game 1 of their NBA playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The NBA announced Campazzo has been suspended one game for shoving Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington in the second quarter of Denver's 146-141 loss on Sunday:

Campazzo stumbled out of bounds before running back onto the court and shoving Ellington in the back. Referees assessed him a flagrant-2 foul, resulting in an automatic ejection.

Ellington tweeted after the game that he is going to put hands on Campazzo next time they see each other:

The play looked especially dangerous because Ellington hit his head on Lakers teammate Wenyen Gabriel's knee. He remained on the court for a brief period of time.

Ellington was able to remain in the game after regaining his composure. He finished with a season-high 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field.

Campazzo was in the game for just under nine minutes before being ejected. The 31-year-old averaged 18.2 minutes per game primarily off the bench for the Nuggets during the regular season.

Head coach Michael Malone won't have to make significant adjustments to his lineup with Campazzo unavailable for Game 1. Monte Morris is the starting point guard. Bones Hyland will be his primary backup, as has been the case all season.

Game 1 between the Nuggets and Warriors will be played on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Chase Center. Campazzo will be eligible to return for Game 2 on Monday.