Russell Wilson, Ciara List Seattle-Area Home for $28M After Broncos Trade

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer and actor Ciara, listed their home on the market in Bellevue, Washington.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported Tuesday they're asking $28 million for the six-bedroom mansion after Wilson purchased the property in 2015 for $6.7 million. The couple was married in 2016.

Along with the bedrooms, the official listing by Windermere Real Estate notes the house features seven bathrooms of various sizes, a cinema, a dance studio, a "Hollywood-worthy glam room" and a three-story elevator.

The estate sits on the shore of Lake Washington.

Wilson spent a decade as a member of the Seahawks after being selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft. His tenure was highlighted by leading the team to the Super Bowl XLVIII title and he also earned nine Pro Bowl selections.

Seattle traded him to the Denver Broncos in March in exchange for a large package of picks and players, headlined by two first-round selections, quarterback Drew Lock and tight end Noah Fant.

Multiple members of the Seahawks organization, including chairwoman Jody Allen and head coach Pete Carroll, said Wilson's desire for a change prompted the deal, and the quarterback said the sides reached the decision mutually.

Regardless, Wilson will now lead a Broncos passing attack that could be one of the league's most potent with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick among his targets, while the Seahawks begin their hunt for a new franchise signal-caller.