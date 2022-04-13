WWE Rumors: Plans for Packers' Aaron Rodgers, Money in the Bank, Top Heels and Faces

Marco Bello/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Reportedly Discussed Plans for Rodgers, McAfee Tag Team

Before Pat McAfee became a standout commentator on SmackDown, WWE reportedly discussed a huge plan for him in NXT involving one of the NFL's biggest stars.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, there was "serious internal discussion" within WWE about having McAfee join forces with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to combat Adam Cole and Undisputed Era.

McAfee worked a pair of NXT matches in 2020, losing to Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX in August 30 and then losing to Undisputed Era in a WarGames match in December 2020.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter was highly impressive in those matches, so it comes as little surprise that there may have been talk about him doing even more in NXT.

Aligning him with Rodgers would have been a huge shock, however, since Rodgers is the two-time reigning NFL MVP and is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

At the time McAfee was working programs in NXT, WWE was in the midst of the "Wednesday Night War" with All Elite Wrestling, which saw NXT and AEW Dynamite air at the same time.

AEW largely dominated in the ratings, which led to NXT moving to Tuesdays, but it is fair to wonder if things would have been different had Rodgers gotten involved.

Rodgers is one of the most recognizable sports figures in the United States, and there is little doubt that he would have increased interest and viewership for NXT with even some non-wrestling fans tuning in.

The angle would have made some sense as well since McAfee and Rodgers are close friends, with Rodgers appearing regularly on McAfee's YouTube show.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames turned out to be McAfee's NXT swansong, though, as he made the transition to commentary and has thrived in that role on SmackDown.

McAfee did get the opportunity to return to the ring at WrestleMania 38, though, beating Theory to plenty of fanfare at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Several Top Stars Advertised for Money in the Bank

WWE is planning to have many of its biggest stars take part in the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in July.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Drew McIntyre are among the Superstars advertised for the event.

Most of those names aren't particularly surprising since they are full-time performers, but Lesnar's name undoubtedly stands out as a part-timer.

Lesnar is usually present for tent-pole events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series, but it tends to be hit and miss with other pay-per-views.

Money in the Bank has become one of WWE's top events, though, and this year's MITB PPV is shaping up to be the biggest of all time.

Money in the Bank will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 2, making the first time Money in the Bank has ever occurred at an NFL stadium.

WWE is going all out with many of its top pay-per-views during the summer months, as SummerSlam will be held at the Tennessee Titans' Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, in late July, plus a stadium show is being held in Cardiff, Wales, in early September.

With WWE looking to pack fans into the Las Vegas Raiders' stadium for Money in the Bank, it makes sense to stack the card with the likes of Lesnar, Reigns, Lynch, Belair and others.

WWE's Reported Internal List of Top Babyfaces, Heels

Cody Rhodes is perhaps the most over babyface in WWE just a couple of weeks after returning to the company, but he reportedly isn't viewed as the top good guy internally.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton), Rhodes is listed by WWE as the No. 2 babyface on Raw behind Bobby Lashley, who recently solidified his face turn by beating Omos at WrestleMania and then getting betrayed by MVP last week.

AJ Styles is reportedly the No. 3 babyface on Raw, while Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Edge (with Damian Priest) are the top heels on Raw in order.

As for SmackDown, it comes as no surprise that undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns is reportedly the top heel and Drew McIntyre is the top babyface.

Since leaving AEW to return to WWE, Rhodes has made it clear that his goal is to become WWE champion since it was something his father, late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, was never able to accomplish.

That means Rhodes and Reigns could be on a collision course, but Cody clearly has a long journey ahead of him first.

After beating the top Raw heel in Rollins at WrestleMania, Rhodes has already agreed to a rematch for next month's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

If Rhodes wins again, he will be well on his way to the top, although it could behoove him to feud with other top Raw heels like Owens and Edge first.

Lashley's reported placement as the top face on Raw speaks to how highly WWE's decision-makers think of him, and it could be a sign of things to come.

While Lashley is feuding with Omos and MVP, perhaps WWE will position him as the No. 1 contender for Reigns and the undisputed world title leading up to a big pay-per-view such as SummerSlam.