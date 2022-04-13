T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards Says Clippers 'Were Scared to Guard Me' in Win

AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

Minnesota Timberwolves rising star Anthony Edwards took a shot at the Los Angeles Clippers' defense after scoring a team-high 30 points in Tuesday's 109-104 win in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

"I took what the game gave me and that is what they gave me," Edwards told reporters. "They were scared to guard me, and I took advantage of that."

The 2020 first overall pick knocked down 10 of his 21 shots, including five of his 11 threes, to pace the Wolves' offense. He also chipped in five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 37 minutes.

Minnesota is now locked into the No. 7 seed in the West playoffs, while L.A. will face the winner of Wednesday's clash between the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans for the conference's final postseason berth.

It represents a massive turnaround for the Wolves, who posted a 23-49 record last season to miss the playoffs by 10 games.

Veteran guard Patrick Beverley, who provided a defensive spark in Tuesday's win, said they aren't surprised by the postseason appearance.

"I told you, Ant," Beverley said to Edwards. "They didn't believe me. We going to the playoffs, baby. They looked at me like I was crazy. They said, 'Pat, you crazy!'"

D'Angelo Russell also played a crucial role in Minnesota's victory, scoring 29 points and dishing out six assists.

Paul George posted 34 points for the Clippers, who've played the entire season without Kawhi Leonard because of a knee injury.

The Timberwolves advance to face the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the opening round. The teams split the regular-season series, 2-2.

Game 1 is scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.