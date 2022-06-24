Dyson Daniels Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pelicans Roster

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Dyson Daniels chose to bypass college basketball for the G League Ignite in the 2021-22 season. The move paid off after New Orleans Pelicans selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in the NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Dyson Daniels

Position: SG

Height: 6'6"

Pro Comparison: Marcus Smart

Scouting Report: Daniels is the cliche Swiss Army knife with 6'6" size and the versatility to pass, drive, defend multiple positions and occasionally make spot-up threes. His shooting development will be key, though he checks enough boxes to succeed without a reliable jumper.

Pelicans Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Dyson Daniels (rookie scale contract)

C.J. McCollum, SG: $33.3M (2024)

Brandon Ingram, SF: $31.7M (2025)

Jonas Valanciunas, C: $15.1M (2024)

Devonte' Graham, PG: $11.8M (2025)

Larry Nance Jr., PF: $11.2M (2023)

Zion Williamson, PF: $11.1M (2023)

Jaxson Hayes, C: $5.5M (2023)

Garrett Temple, SG: $5.2M (2024)

Kira Lewis Jr., PG: $4.3M (2024)

Trey Murphy III, SG: $3.7M (2025)

Willy Hernangomez, C: $2.4M (2024)

Herbert Jones, SF: $1.8M (2024)

Jose Alvarado, PG: $1.7M (2025)

Naji Marshall, SF: $1.1M (2024)

Free Agents

Tony Snell, SG: UFA

Jared Harper, PG: RFA

Gary Clark, PF: UFA

Daniels played well in 29 games for the Ignite across the Showcase and Ignite Tour, averaging 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and two steals in 31.9 minutes per game, shooting 45.4 percent from the field but just 30 percent from three.

"That's my swing skill, being able to shoot the basketball," the 19-year-old told ESPN in March. "I think my last nine games, I shot it 45 percent, so I think for me, it's just getting in the gym and getting reps up. I've always had the mechanics, it's just adjusting to the ball, adjusting to the NBA three-point line. Once I got the hang of that, the stroke was feeling really good in the end."

Daniels was joined on the Ignite by a number of future NBA players, including projected first-rounders Jaden Hardy and MarJon Beauchamp.

It was a decision that worked out well for the young Australian wing, as he showcased his game for scouts while playing against a higher level of competition.

"I've loved it. Going over there was a risk for me, but it paid off," Daniels told ESPN. "I really enjoyed my time; we had a good group of guys that enjoyed playing together. We had a great coaching staff, and I learned a lot and developed on and off the court, which was the main reason I went there."