Trinity Rodman Scores 1st USWNT Goal in 9-0 Friendly Win over Uzbekistan

It took the United States women's national team less than a minute to get its first tally against Uzbekistan on Tuesday night, coming courtesy of a Kamila Zaripova own goal. It was the first of many to come.

The United States beat Uzbekistan 9-0 in a friendly match, led by braces from Rose LaVelle and Catarina Macario.

Ascending superstar Trinity Rodman also scored her first goal for the USWNT.

Mallory Pugh, Margaret Purce and Ashley Sanchez also scored for the United States.

Tuesday's result was no surprise—the United States also dominated Saturday's friendly with Uzbekistan, 9-1.

By any metric, this victory was just as comprehensive.

The United States held 68 percent of possession, outshot Uzbekistan 36-0 (15-0 in shots on target), held a pass accuracy of 81 percent compared to just 49 percent for its opponent and held a 13-0 advantage in corners.

Put another way—this matchup just wasn't fair. It was a friendly for the United States, and more of a rude insult for Uzbekistan.

The underdogs stood no chance against the United State's swarming press, its elite athleticism or its clinical finishing. To be fair, most teams can't hang. But Uzbekistan struggled to even escape its half of the field.

The positive sign for the United States was watching so many of its young, up-and-coming stars like Rodman thrive. The future is bright. Of course, so is the present.