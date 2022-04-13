Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Says Referee Didn't Have 'Courage' in Real Madrid Clash

Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Chelsea won its second-leg matchup with Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, 3-2, but lost the matchup in aggregate (5-4).

One of the key moments in the game was Marcos Alonso's disallowed goal after VAR ruled a handball on the play, and after the match Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel told reporters he felt that referee Szymon Marciniak—who chose against reviewing the play pitchside—lacked "courage" in the game.

"If you play against Real Madrid, you can maybe not expect that everybody has the courage. I felt little decisions also in the first leg and the second leg today as well [went against us]. I did not see the goal, but I told him I'm super disappointed that he does not come out and check it on his own.

"In a match like this where you have a certain line to whistle, you should stay the boss and not give decisions like this to somebody in a chair who is isolated from the atmosphere and from the way. The referee has a certain style, things he allows and doesn't allow, he follows a certain line so I think he should stay in charge and check it on his own, then he could also explain it better.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.