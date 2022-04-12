Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley Fined $25K for Improper Conduct Toward Ref

AP Photo/Craig Lassig

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Patrick Beverley was ejected in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls, and now he's paying the price for his actions.

The NBA announced Tuesday that Beverley was fined $25,000 for "improper conduct toward a game official."

Beverley picked up a technical foul and then was ejected just before halftime in Sunday's matchup. The Timberwolves went on to lose the game 124-120 in front of their home crowd at the Target Center.

In his first season in Minnesota, Beverley's veteran presence has been a welcome addition to a relatively young team. Known for his energy and defensive tenacity, the 33-year-old helped change the attitude of the Timberwolves en route to a 46-36 finish to the season.

Minnesota is set to face the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament on Tuesday. With a win, the Timberwolves would assume the seventh seed in the Western Conference and advance to face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

Prior to landing with Minnesota, Beverley spent the last four years with the Clippers. He was traded to the Grizzlies in August before being dealt to the Timberwolves, who signed him to a one-year extension in February.

It can be expected that Beverley will be especially amped to face his former team with an opportunity to advance to the playoffs on the line. However, the Clippers were victorious over the Timberwolves in three of four regular-season meetings.