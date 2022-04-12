Nets Pledge $50K Donation to Brooklyn Subway Shooting Victims

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Prior to Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Brooklyn Nets held a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting at a Brooklyn subway station.

The team is planning to donate $50,000 to the victims as well.

According to CNN, 10 people were shot when a gunman opened fire on a train as it neared a station near 36th Street in New York City. At least 29 people total were injured.

The gunman allegedly used a gas canister before firing, which caused some people to experience smoke inhalation. Others were hurt from the ensuing panic. None of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening yet.

Authorities have identified a potential suspect but haven't taken the person into custody.

Nets star Kevin Durant called the shooting "devastating."

"I don't know the details," he told reporters. "To hear the sirens out front of the practice facility and see so much commotion going on outside, you hope and pray for the best for everybody involved."

Nets head coach Steve Nash said the shooting "does hit home" because the subway stop in question is where Nets personnel typically disembark before arriving at the team's practice facility:

Tuesday's game between Brooklyn and Cleveland went on as scheduled. Before the tip, the Nets advised fans "to arrive early and expect an increased security presence at Barclays Center."