David Roddy Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Grizzlies Roster

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies used the No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft to select Colorado State forward David Roddy on Thursday.

This pick originally belonged to the Philadelphia 76ers but was reportedly traded to Memphis in exchange for De'Anthony Melton, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice added that Danny Green was also sent to Memphis.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: David Roddy

Position: SF/PF

Height: 6'5"

Pro Comparison: Admiral Schofield

Scouting Report: Picturing a 6'5", 260-pound wing or small-ball 4 isn't easy. But with Roddy's strength, mobility, scoring versatility and efficiency (62.0 percent on twos, 43.8 percent on threes last season), a second-round team will gamble on his outlier potential.

Grizzlies Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Jake LaRavia, PF: rookie-scale contract

David Roddy, SF: rookie-scale contract

Jaren Jackson Jr., PF: $26.2M (2026)

Steven Adams, C: $17.5M (2023)

Dillon Brooks, SG: $11.7M (2023)

Ja Morant, PG: $9.9M (2023)

De'Anthony Melton, SG: $8.7M (2024)

Ziaire Williams, SG: $5M (2025)

Brandon Clarke, PF: $3M (2023)

Santi Aldama, PF: $2.6M (2025)

Desmond Bane, SG: $2.5M (2024)

John Konchar, SG: $2.3M (2024)

Killian Tillie, PF: $1.9M (2023)

Xavier Tillman, PF: $1.5M (2024)

Free Agents

Kyle Anderson, SF: UFA

Tyus Jones, PG: UFA

Jarrett Culver, SG: UFA

Yves Pons, G: RFA

Roddy was one of the most productive players in college basketball last season, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Even as a go-to option, he remained extremely efficient while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from three-point range.

The junior was named the Mountain West Player of the Year while leading the Rams to a 25-6 record and a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament, highest in school history.

At 6'5", 260 pounds, the biggest question is what position Roddy will play at the next level.

The athleticism should give him versatility, having posted the seventh-fastest lane agility time at the NBA combine. Adding in his impressive strength, he has the ability to guard multiple positions at this level and make an early impact with his new team.