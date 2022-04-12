Champions League Results 2022: Qualified Teams After Tuesday Quarterfinal Games

Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It's looking increasingly like the 2021-22 Champions League title will be headed to Spain.

Real Madrid and Villarreal each advanced to the semifinals after taking care of business in the second leg of their quarterfinal matchups Tuesday.

Villarreal managed to move on in a 2-1 aggregate win over Bayern Munich after playing the German side to a 1-1 draw, while Real Madrid escaped 5-4 in the aggregate after a 3-2 loss to Chelsea.

Both second legs proved to be nail-biters that went down to the wire. Villarreal finally broke through with a goal in the 88th minute by Samuel Chukwueze to sneak away with the draw after Bayern Munich dominated the match.

Bayern held possession for 68 percent of the match and outshot Villarreal 23-4. The only on-goal shot of the match for Villarreal came when Chukwueze scored his goal.

Bayern entered the match having won 12 of its last 13 home games in Champions League competition.

Real Madrid likewise sweated things out and needed extra time to put away the matchup in aggregate. Karim Benzema scored in the 96th minute to allow Madrid to escape with a 3-2 loss.

Real Madrid will move on to play the winner of Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester City. City currently holds a 1-0 lead heading into the second leg of their matchup.

Villarreal will almost certainly be going up against Liverpool, given Liverpool's 3-1 lead over Benfica after the first leg of their quarterfinal.