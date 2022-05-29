Pac-12 Freshman of Year Harrison Ingram to Return to Stanford, Forgo 2022 NBA Draft

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Stanford will have reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Harrison Ingram back for the 2022-23 season.

Ingram announced Saturday on Twitter he will return to school for his sophomore year.

Ingram announced in March he was declaring for the 2022 NBA draft, but he elected not to hire an agent in order to maintain his college eligibility.

The draft potential for Ingram this year was likely going to be fairly low. The 19-year-old was an inefficient scorer in his first college season, averaging 10.5 points per game on 38.8 percent shooting.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Ingram as the No. 44 prospect in this year's class in his most recent big board posted May 4.

"Ingram may benefit from more creation reps and shooting practice at Stanford, though NBA teams could get in early on his versatility as a 6'8", 230-pound wing who can make shots and pass," Wasserman wrote.

Returning to Stanford for another year could provide a significant boost to Ingram's draft stock if he decides to turn pro in 2023.

This is a huge win for Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase as he looks to get the program back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

While not an efficient offensive player at this stage of his career, Ingram led the Cardinal in rebounds (6.7 per game) and finished second in assists (3.0).

Stanford finished 16-16 last season. It has only won 20 games once in Haase's six seasons as head coach.