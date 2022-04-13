Anthony Edwards, Pat Beverley, Wolves Beat Paul George, Clippers in 2022 NBA Play-In

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

The No. 7 seed Minnesota Timberwolves are back in the NBA playoffs after beating the No. 8 seed Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 on Tuesday in the play-in tournament at Minneapolis' Target Center.

L.A. led 93-83 with 8:54 remaining in regulation, but Minnesota responded with a 16-2 run capped by an Anthony Edwards dunk for a 99-95 edge:

Minnesota never trailed for the remainder of the game, with Edwards notably hitting a big three-pointer for a 102-98 lead. The Timberwolves iced the game with free throws down the stretch to put the game away.

Edwards' 30 points led the Timberwolves, and D'Angelo Russell hit 10-of-18 shots for 29 points. Their efforts helped overcome an off-night from All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, who fouled out in the fourth quarter after just 11 points in 24 minutes.

Clippers forward Paul George, who started the game 2-of-10 from the field, finished with 34 points (10-of-24 from the field, 6-of-12 from three).

The Timberwolves hadn't made the playoffs in four years before breaking that streak Tuesday. The Clippers still have a chance to snag a playoff spot and will look to extend their postseason appearance streak to four.

Notable Performances

Clippers F Paul George: 34 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals

Clippers G Reggie Jackson: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

Clippers G Norman Powell: 16 points

Timberwolves G Anthony Edwards: 30 points, 5 rebounds

Timberwolves G D'Angelo Russell: 29 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals

Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns: 11 points, 5 rebounds

What's Next?

Minnesota will play the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA playoffs beginning Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in FedExForum.

The Clippers will host the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs play-in game on Friday at 10 p.m. ET in Crypto.com Arena.

The victor there will be the No. 8 seed and begin their first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

