Nets Says Fan Safety at Play-In Game Is 'Top Priority' After Brooklyn Subway Shooting

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are taking additional safety precautions ahead of their play-in game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Barclays Center in the wake of the shooting at a subway station in the city on Tuesday.

The team said in a statement that fan safety and security is the "top priority" and fans planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early "and expect an increased security presence" at the arena.

Per CNN.com, authorities are still searching for a suspect who put on a gas mask, deployed a gas canister and then began shooting at commuters as a train pulled into the subway station at 36th Street in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said 10 people were shot and six others were injured.

Per ESPN's Nick Friedell, the Nets' practice facility is located about a half-mile from where the shooting occurred.

Several members of the Nets spoke with the media about the shooting after the team's walkthrough on Tuesday.

"It’s devastating to hear about. ... I don’t know too many details, but to hear the sirens out front of the practice facility and see so much commotion going on outside, you hope and pray for the best for everybody involved," Kevin Durant said.

Nets head coach Steve Nash called it "a very tragic morning" and said they are "devastated for the community and those directly involved."

Friedell noted the Nets were still preparing as if the game would be played on Tuesday. He added that the NBA is monitoring the situation.

Tipoff for Tuesday's game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The winner will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. The loser will host the winner of Wednesday's Charlotte Hornets-Atlanta Hawks game on Friday to determine the No. 8 seed.