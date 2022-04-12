Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett to Serve as USFL Analyst for NBC

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has joined NBC's broadcast team for the upcoming USFL season.

Garrett joins an analyst trio that also includes former NFL fullback Michael Robinson and current New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. Jac Collinsworth and Paul Burmeister will serve as the play-by-play commentators for the revived league, which kicks off play this week.

Garrett, 56, was the head coach of the Cowboys from 2011 to 2019, posting an 85-67 record. He spent the last two seasons as the New York Giants offensive coordinator under Joe Judge before being fired in November.

This will be Garrett's first experience as an in-booth analyst. He has been on an NFL coaching staff every year since his retirement as a quarterback following the 2004 season.