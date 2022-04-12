Nets' Kevin Durant Calls Brooklyn Subway Shooting 'Devastating'April 12, 2022
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to Tuesday's shooting at a subway station near the team's facility.
"It’s devastating…I hate violence," Durant said, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "I hate senseless violence—you hope and pray for the best for everybody involved."
At least eight people were shot and eight others injured during a mass shooting that took place at a subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood, via CNN.com.
Friedell noted the impact on the team nearby:
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A somber scene at the Nets facility. Staffers watching coverage of the subway shooting on the TVs just off the practice floor. Helicopters flying around the area as cell phones buzz warning about what’s going on outside. Subway stop is about half a mile from Nets facility.
The Nets are scheduled to host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a game Tuesday night for the start of the play-in tournament.