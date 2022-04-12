Nets' Kevin Durant Calls Brooklyn Subway Shooting 'Devastating'

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to Tuesday's shooting at a subway station near the team's facility.

"It’s devastating…I hate violence," Durant said, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "I hate senseless violence—you hope and pray for the best for everybody involved."

At least eight people were shot and eight others injured during a mass shooting that took place at a subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood, via CNN.com.

Friedell noted the impact on the team nearby:

The Nets are scheduled to host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a game Tuesday night for the start of the play-in tournament.