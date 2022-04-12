Nets Insider Says Kyrie Irving's Actions Weigh on Team: 'It's Always Something'

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

NBA fans and analysts apparently aren't the only ones routinely confounded by some things that Kyrie Irving does.

Per ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz, Irving is described as a "very complicated piece" in the current construction of the Brooklyn Nets.

"One Nets source says it's not so much one single act that weighs on the team or organization, but rather Irving in the aggregate: 'It's always something,' irrespective of how productive he is when he suits up," Arnovitz wrote.

It's not new information that Irving can be challenging to play with.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reported in January 2018 that Irving threatened to sit out the 2017-18 season and have minor knee surgery if the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't trade him.

Vardon noted Irving had grown unhappy with the Cavs for several reasons, including not wanting to be in the shadow of LeBron James and being "miffed" that the team considered trading him to the Indiana Pacers for Paul George.

The Cavaliers traded Irving to the Boston Celtics in August 2018.

Irving's two-year stint with the Celtics ended in a spectacularly disastrous fashion. He was publicly calling out the team for "selfish play" after losses.

"I literally can do anything I want out there at any time I want," Irving told reporters after a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks early in the 2018-19 season. "But at the same time it’s what can I do for my teammates to be more successful?”

In a February 2019 story for ESPN.com, Tim Bontemps reported "virtually everyone involved with the Celtics has been some combination of disappointed and frustrated" both with their overall play and "especially" with Irving.

After a playoff loss to the Bucks in May 2019, Irving had a laissez-faire attitude about going 19-of-62 shooting from the field during a three-game stretch in the series.

"Who cares? ... For me, the 22 shots, I should’ve shot 30," Irving told reporters.

Irving signed with the Nets as a free agent in July 2019. He joined the team along with Kevin Durant.

Due to New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the Nets kept Irving away from the team at the start of the season. He was ineligible to play in home games over his decision to remain unvaccinated.

As injuries piled up on the roster and Kevin Durant had to shoulder a heavy workload, the Nets announced on Dec. 17 they were bringing Irving back as a part-time player. He made his season debut on Jan. 5 against the Indiana Pacers.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced March 24 that the vaccine mandate was being lifted for athletes and performers. Irving played his first game at Barclays Center on March 27 against the Charlotte Hornets.

Irving's natural talent has made him one of the best scorers in the NBA. The seven-time All-Star averaged 27.4 points per game and shot a career-high 41.8 percent from three-point range in 29 starts during the 2021-22 regular season.

The Nets made the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record. They will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, with the winner getting the No. 7 seed and a first-round playoff matchup with the Boston Celtics.

The loser will play the winner of Wednesday's Hornets-Atlanta Hawks game on Friday for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.