Kyrie Irving Rumors: Celtics, Cavs Insiders Shared 'Negative Intel' on Nets G in 2019

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The Brooklyn Nets were reportedly warned about the negatives that came with Kyrie Irving before signing the point guard in 2019, as ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz explained:

"League sources say executives, coaches and players who were present during Irving's time in Cleveland and Boston shared with the Nets negative intel—his unresponsiveness and truculence with coaches, his lack of self-awareness with teammates, his constant defiance of offensive game plans, his disinterest in playing off the ball."

Irving earned a combined six All-Star selections during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, helping the Cavs win an NBA title, but there were messy divorces at both stops.

With Cleveland, Irving requested a trade in an attempt to be more of a focal point and out of the shadow of LeBron James. As for the Celtics, Irving said they were like a "scorned girlfriend" after he left in free agency.

The Nets signed Irving anyway because he was a package deal with Kevin Durant.

Things have been far from smooth for Kyrie in Brooklyn, as he missed much of the 2021-22 season because of his decision not to get vaccinated.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He has only appeared in 103 total games across three seasons with the team.

Irving has still showcased his talent when on the court, averaging 27.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game this year. Though the Nets have to advance in the play-in tournament just to make the playoffs, the presence of Irving and Durant makes this a team no one wants to play in the postseason.