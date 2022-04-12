Packers' Mark Murphy Defends Jordan Love Pick, Says Critics Questioned Aaron Rodgers

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Two years after trading up to select Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL draft, Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy defended the team's decision and process that led to the pick.

Speaking to Tom Grossi of Packast (h/t Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk), Murphy compared the move to add Love to the Packers' selection of Aaron Rodgers in 2005.

"He's a talented player. I know the decision to draft him has been questioned by a number of people, but it's such an important position in our league that investing future assets at the quarterback position ... they said the same thing when we drafted Aaron," Murphy said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.