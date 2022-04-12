WWE Announces 1st Stadium Event in UK Since SummerSlam 1992

AP Photo/Rui Vieira

WWE announced Tuesday that the first stadium show to take place in the United Kingdom in 30 years is scheduled for Sept. 3.

The event will occur at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, marking the first large-scale event in the UK since over 80,000 fans packed into Wembley Stadium in London for SummerSlam 1992.

The Sept. 3 show in Wales will mark WWE's second stadium show in the span of just over a month, as SummerSlam is set for July 30 at the Tennessee Titans' Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Regarding the decision to hold the UK event in Wales, WWE senior vice president of live events John Porco said:

"Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe, and around the world. The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992."

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to celebrate the impending UK pay-per-view:

The two-time WWE champion and native of Scotland has indeed been outspoken about his desire for a pay-per-view to take place in the UK, and he even went so far as to start a social media feud with heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury to drum up interest.

Last year, Fury told Behind The Gloves (h/t WrestlingInc's Joshua Gagnon) that he was supposed to appear at WrestleMania and SummerSlam in 2020, which would have led to a match against McIntyre at a UK pay-per-view.

None of that came to fruition, though, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced a change of plans.

It is unclear if McIntyre vs. Fury could be back on for the September event since Fury has no shortage of responsibilities in the boxing world, but McIntyre figures to be a major part of the show regardless.

Given that WWE hasn't held a main roster pay-per-view of any kind in the United Kingdom since Insurrextion in Newcastle, England, in 2003, there is little doubt that fan interest will be high, meaning it is possible a capacity crowd of more than 70,000 could be on hand for the September event.