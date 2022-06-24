Ismael Kamagate Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Nuggets Roster

Photo credit: BasketballNews.com

The Denver Nuggets secured one of the top international prospects available in the 2022 NBA draft Thursday by selecting center Ismael Kamagate with the No. 46 overall pick.

The Nuggets acquired the pick in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Ismael Kamagate

Position: C

Height: 6'11"

Pro Comparison: Daniel Gafford

Scouting Report: Scouts have caught on to Kamagate's production in France's top league, where the 6'11" center has been posterizing defenders with his long reach and athleticism. He isn't as tough defensively as some of the top NCAA center prospects, but he does offer more ball-handling and shot-making potential.

Nuggets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Christian Braun, SG/SF: Rookie scale contract

Peyton Watson, SF: Rookie scale contract

Ismael Kamagate, C: Rookie scale contract

Michael Porter Jr., SF: $34.5M (2027)

Jamal Murray, PG: $31.7M (2025)

Nikola Jokic, C: $29.5M (2023)

Aaron Gordon, PF: $21.7M (2026)

Will Barton, SF: UFA: $15M (2023)

Monte Morris, PG: $9.3M (2024)

Jeff Green, PF: $4.5M (2023)

Zeke Nnaji, PF: $3M (2024)

Bones Hyland, PG: $2.7M (2025)

Free Agents

Bryn Forbes, SG: UFA

Facundo Campazzo, PG: RFA

Austin Rivers, PG: UFA

Vlatko Cancar, SF: RFA

DeMarcus Cousins, C: UFA

Davon Reed, SG: RFA

Markus Howard, PG: RFA

Kamagate truly came into his own during the 2021-22 season, which was his first full campaign playing for Paris Basketball in the LNB Pro A league.

The 6'11" big man put up averages of 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 65.9 percent from the field despite playing against far older and more experienced players.

The talented Frenchman has big-time potential to produce at the NBA level, although it is unclear if he will come over immediately or opt for more seasoning in France's top league.