    Ismael Kamagate Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Nuggets Roster

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 24, 2022

    The Denver Nuggets secured one of the top international prospects available in the 2022 NBA draft Thursday by selecting center Ismael Kamagate with the No. 46 overall pick.

    The Nuggets acquired the pick in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Ismael Kamagate

    Position: C

    Height: 6'11"

    Pro Comparison: Daniel Gafford

    Scouting Report: Scouts have caught on to Kamagate's production in France's top league, where the 6'11" center has been posterizing defenders with his long reach and athleticism. He isn't as tough defensively as some of the top NCAA center prospects, but he does offer more ball-handling and shot-making potential.

    Nuggets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Christian Braun, SG/SF: Rookie scale contract

    Peyton Watson, SF: Rookie scale contract

    Ismael Kamagate, C: Rookie scale contract

    Michael Porter Jr., SF: $34.5M (2027)

    Jamal Murray, PG: $31.7M (2025)

    Nikola Jokic, C: $29.5M (2023)

    Aaron Gordon, PF: $21.7M (2026)

    Will Barton, SF: UFA: $15M (2023)

    Monte Morris, PG: $9.3M (2024)

    Jeff Green, PF: $4.5M (2023)

    Zeke Nnaji, PF: $3M (2024)

    Bones Hyland, PG: $2.7M (2025)

    Free Agents

    Bryn Forbes, SG: UFA

    Facundo Campazzo, PG: RFA

    Austin Rivers, PG: UFA

    Vlatko Cancar, SF: RFA

    DeMarcus Cousins, C: UFA

    Davon Reed, SG: RFA

    Markus Howard, PG: RFA

    Kamagate truly came into his own during the 2021-22 season, which was his first full campaign playing for Paris Basketball in the LNB Pro A league.

    The 6'11" big man put up averages of 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 65.9 percent from the field despite playing against far older and more experienced players.

    The talented Frenchman has big-time potential to produce at the NBA level, although it is unclear if he will come over immediately or opt for more seasoning in France's top league.

