2022 WNBA Draft Winners and Losers: Which Prospects, Teams Lucked out?

Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images

It wouldn’t be a WNBA draft without some shock value.

At B/R we mocked this draft multiple times. Once in December a month after the college season began. Twice right before the NCAA tournament. And then a third time on draft day. Some we nailed like the top of the draft with Rhyne Howard and NaLyssa Smith being chosen first. Also, Rae Burrell was chosen by the Sparks at 9, which we also had. But other picks like Stanford’s Lexie Hull at 6 and Baylor’s Queen Egbo at 10 came as a jaw dropping shock.

When the 2021 WNBA season ended in October, all teams had their needs when it came to best preparing for the 2022 season. While some teams addressed their needs in free agency, others were going to have a shot at it during the WNBA draft, another opportunity for franchises to improve their rosters.

How did teams, general managers, coaches, current W players and even some of the incoming rookies do once the final name was called and all of the pomp and circumstance of the 2022 WNBA Draft died down? Who is best set up for the 2022 season and who faces some uncertainty moving forward?

Winner: The Las Vegas Aces

C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In free agency, I deemed the Las Vegas Aces as losers. They had lost a lot of depth, hired a new head coach bound to play a different style and had no general manager *yet*.

Las Vegas knew this and instead of filling holes prematurely in free agency, the franchise decided to address them in the draft. The Aces’ most gaping hole going into Monday night was on the wing, which is what they addressed when they picked Kiersten Bell at 11. Bell, who is known for her physical and gritty play on the offensive end, will fit well nicely in Vegas as a mid-major player from FGCU about to play for a mid-major made coach in Becky Hammon.

The Aces also needed shooters in both the front and backcourts and succeeded in drafting those needs in their surprise pick with stretch four Mya Hollingshed at 8, explosive and tough point guard Khyla Pointer at 13 and one of the best shooters in this draft class Aisha Sheppard at 23.

Winner: Rhyne Howard

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

When a team trades out of the number one pick like the Washington Mystics did last Thursday, that meant that they weren’t completely sold on the player that was projected at the top of the draft, and that player was Howard. But, the Mystics found a trading partner in the Atlanta Dream that were gungho on who Howard is and what she brings to the table. GM Dan Padover believes that his team has a foundational piece in Howard moving forward as the Dream continue their rebuild.

Being drafted to Atlanta has other benefits for Howard as she gets to be 75 miles from where she grew up. “It'll mean a lot of family and close friends will be able to come and support me,” she said after she was drafted. “But to go first, I don't even have words for it right now. I'm still kind of shaking. But it is super exciting, and I'm proud of what I've done, proud of myself, and thankful for everyone that's been on this journey with me and that's helped me to get here.”

Winner: The Indiana Fever

As a team also in rebuild mode and with 7 total draft picks on Monday night is the Fever. Interim general manager Linn Dunn added talented pieces with their two lottery picks by drafting NaLyssa Smith at 2 and Emily Engstler at 4. Both players add something to the Fever that the team hasn’t had in years: defensive intensity and athleticism in the front court.

Adding Smith and Engstler will help shape the Fever’s identity as they shift from a team that had difficulty playing hard to a team who has players who only know how to play hard. The Fever will also have two University of Louisville Alumnae on their training camp roster in Engstler and Jazmine Jones. And if both make the team they are ought to bring in the dedicated Louisville fan base from Kentucky to Indiana.

Winner: Curt Miller

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

While 11th overall pick Nia Clouden isn’t a direct replacement for Briann January, head coach and General Manager Curt Miller got a dynamic scoring combo guard that can backup Courtney Williams and play the point guard when needed. In my most recent mock draft, I referred to Clouden as a steal of the draft.

Miller also selected Baylor point guard Jordan Lewis at the end of the second round. While Lewis doesn’t have the highest probability of making the roster, she’ll be a helpful piece to have especially with Jasmine Thomas still probably competing overseas when training camp begins.

Winners: Stephanie Dolson and Natasha Howard

The New York Liberty will be a lot deeper in the post at least this training camp when they add 5th overall pick Nyara Sabally and 18th overall pick Lorela Cubaj to their roster. When I assessed New York’s needs coming off the 2021 season, they had major holes in the post as their roster was built mainly of tweener types who were positioned in a small-ball five out system.

Under Sandy Brondello, however, the goal will still be to play five out but rather with post players who have enough versatility but also enough size to do so. Natasha Howard won’t be playing at the center position and Stephanie Dolson won’t have to worry about being the only natural center on roster. And also there’s Kylee Shook who is a serviceable 6’4” big with a high basketball IQ.

Loser: Veronica Burton

Burton was drafted to a Dallas Wing team that’s roster isn’t very evenly constructed and that already has two other point guards in Moriah Jefferson and Ty Harris. What is the plan for Burton, a player who defensively can be very serviceable. Is this how Dallas attempts to get better on the defensive end?

Loser: The Indiana Fever (Stay With Me)

There is no doubt that the Fever got better on draft night, which ultimately was a goal of Linn Dunn’s. But, their two other picks in the first round left a lot of people scratching their heads, including two league talent evaluators that I spoke to during the evening.

While Lexie Hull has a ton of pro intangibles, was she really the most pro-ready wing available? Dunn addressed her reasoning for this pick after the draft, and she believed that Hull was the best shooter in the draft and didn’t believe she’d be available at the 10th overall pick.

This I understand, but what about Queen Egbo, a long big who took a long time to adjust to Nicki Collen’s pro oriented system at Baylor?

Darren Carroll/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

What am I missing here?

Losers: International prospects

Many mock drafts and big boards predicted that there’d be some talented international prospects to keep our eyes on. Both Jade Melbourne and Sika Kone were across almost all mocks including our own. So what happened?

Melbourne and Kone both dropped to the third round as it looks as though both 19 year-olds will stay out of the W this season to work on their games and develop. These would be the types of players that would be in the WNBA’s talent pipeline like let’s say a G-league… oh wait.

Losers: Second and third round picks

A recurring issue has been the lack of attention paid to second and third round picks, especially when the broadcast floats their names across the screen very quickly. Some second round picks like Elissa Cunane and Destanni Henderson were invited to the first in person draft and weren’t given the same attention and shine on the broadcast.

The WNBA expanded its draft window to two hours and still not all of the draftees were announced.



Speaking of the broadcast…

Loser: The first in person draft broadcast in three years

The WNBA tried to do too much with its first in person draft in three years. There I said it. It was a celebration of prospects but it was also a two hour window to discuss the Brittney Griner situation while also having a segment that honored the 50th Anniversary of Title IX.

Similar to my point above about the second and third rounders, history was made last night and the broadcast said nothing about it. The first player out of an HBCU was drafted and the broadcast didn’t touch on it as they should have.