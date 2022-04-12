Phillies' Alec Bohm Apologizes for Saying 'I F--king Hate This Place' During Game

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm had a rough performance in Monday's 5-4 win over the New York Mets, committing three errors in the first three innings.

After two throwing errors in the first two innings, Bohm made a routine play on a ground ball by Starling Marte to record the second out of the second inning, much to the delight of Phillies fans, who sarcastically cheered and gave him a standing ovation.

After the play and jeers from the fans, Bohm was caught by a camera saying "I f--king hate this place" in reference to Philadelphia.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Bohm confirmed what he said and apologized to Phillies fans for the comment.

"Look, emotions got the best of me. I said it. Do I mean it? No," Bohm said. "It's a frustrating night for me, obviously. ... These people, these fans, they just want to win. ... I don't mean that."

The Mets led 3-0 after the first inning and 4-0 after the seventh, but the Phillies bounced back with five runs in the eighth courtesy of Kyle Schwarber's RBI groundout, J.T. Realmuto's two-run home run and a pair of doubles by Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius. Bohm started the rally with a walk and finished 1-for-1 with two bases on balls.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The third pick in the 2018 draft was a highly touted prospect and made his MLB debut during the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .338/.400/.481 with four home runs and 23 RBI in 44 games.

In 2021, Bohm slashed .247/.305/.342 with seven home runs and 47 RBI in 115 games.

Entering Monday's game, the Wichita State product had made just one appearance this season, going 2-for-2 with a double and a walk in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics.

The 3-1 Phillies have the best record in the National League East. Considering it's the beginning of the season, Bohm should only get more comfortable, which would be a great sign for a team looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011.