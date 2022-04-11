Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen Ruled Out for Play-In Game vs. Nets with Finger Injury

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen has been ruled out for the team's play-in tournament game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday with a fractured left finger, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Allen suffered the injury on March 6 and is still rehabbing.

The news comes after Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported there was "pessimism" about Allen's availability for the play-in tournament. Fedor added that head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was preparing for Allen to be sidelined.

Allen joined the Cavaliers last season in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and had emerged as the team's starting center this year. In 56 regular-season games, he averaged a career-high 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds, in addition to 1.3 blocks, while shooting 67.7 percent from the floor.

The Cavaliers finished the regular season with a 44-38 record to grab eighth place in the Eastern Conference. If they reach the playoffs, it will mark their first postseason appearance since 2018.

With Allen sidelined, the Cavs will rely on rookie phenom Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert and Darius Garland to carry the load. Ricky Rubio, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Lauri Markkanen give the team some added depth.

As for who will start in Allen's place, it could be Moses Brown or Ed Davis. Cleveland also has Tacko Fall available, though it's unlikely he starts.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With Allen sidelined, it'll be difficult for the Cavaliers to defeat a Nets side that features Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. That said, Brooklyn still has yet to debut Ben Simmons, who was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in the James Harden deal, so things could have been a lot worst.