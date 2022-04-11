Report: Alvin Gentry No Longer Kings' Interim HC; SAC to Hold 'Comprehensive' Search

AP Photo/John Raoux

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly looking for a new head coach.

Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the Kings told Alvin Gentry he is no longer the interim head coach now that the team's 2021-22 campaign is over without a playoff appearance.

Yet Gentry could remain with the team in a different role:

The plan is to "commence a comprehensive coaching search immediately," per Charania and Amick.

Gentry was in the interim position to close the season because Sacramento fired Luke Walton after a 6-11 start. The 2021-22 campaign was set to be Walton's third as head coach after he went 31-41 in each of his first two, but the Kings wasted little time making a move after a slow start in November.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported at the time: "The Kings are discussing potential benchmarks of success for Gentry the rest of the season that could serve as possible parameters on keeping the job on a long-term basis."

But Sacramento went just 24-41 under Gentry's watch and failed to qualify for the playoffs or play-in tournament. It is the 16th straight season the Kings have missed the playoffs, which is a far cry from when they made the postseason eight times in a row under Rick Adelman from 1998-99 through 2005-06.

Gentry has also been a head coach for the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans and has a 534-636 career record with three playoff appearances.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While the Kings have been among the league's worst teams of late, they have some talent in place.

De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis could be the core of a playoff squad with the right surrounding pieces, and rookie Davion Mitchell flashed his potential after Sacamento selected him out of Baylor with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Giving up a potential young star in Tyrese Haliburton in the deal that brought Sabonis to the Kings may not have been the best move for a rebuilding club, but the correct coaching hire could help them turn things around in the Western Conference.