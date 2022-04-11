Anthony Davis Says He, LeBron James Can Still Be Core for Lakers amid Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Anthony Davis believes he and LeBron James can still be the core of a championship contender but acknowledged something was amiss when the two shared the floor this season.

"I think us two can. We've shown that we can," Davis told reporters Sunday. "I don't know that's something we just have to reevaluate in the offseason, upstairs, me and him talking about this season and what we would like to see next season and kind of just figure it out.

"... [We will] come together as a group ... to get back to championship mentality that we had our first year. So that would be a very interesting conversation just from the standpoint of what changed. I mean, injuries, but even when we were healthy, I don't think we were able to reach our full potential—for whatever reason. So I think we want to figure it out and just get back to that championship pedigree that us as players know we're capable of."

James and Davis played only 22 games together this season, and the Lakers were a disappointing 11-11 in those contests. They have played only 49 games together combined over the last two seasons because of injuries after being on the floor together 59 times in their championship 2019-20 season.

