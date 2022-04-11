Stephen Curry Has 'A Chance' to Play in Game 1 of Warriors' 1st-Round Playoff Series

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

As the Golden State Warriors gear up for the start of the postseason, they could get a major boost to their lineup.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that "there's a chance" star point guard Stephen Curry returns from his monthlong absence in Game 1 of the playoffs. Curry hasn't played since suffering a left foot sprain March 16.

Kerr added that Curry's status will be determined by how much he's able to get on the court for practice this week. Curry has been optimistic about his chances to get back in time for the playoffs.

"My goal is to get back for Game 1 of the playoffs," Curry told Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi on ESPN's The Bird & Taurasi Show last week. "Injuries suck. The timing is hopefully on your side in terms of getting back to as close to 100 percent as possible, which is my goal."

The Warriors initially struggled mightily with Curry out of the lineup, losing six of their first seven games after he suffered the injury. But Golden State has finished the year strong, winning four straight heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Curry's absence has opened up opportunities for Warriors third-year guard Jordan Poole, who has done a solid job filling the two-time MVP's shoes. Poole averaged 25.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists in the month of March, leading the NBA with 67 made three-pointers while shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson has also settled into a groove recently, scoring over 30 points in three of his last five games. When Curry returns, Golden State will have one of the most potent offenses in the playoffs.