Tiger Woods Congratulates Scottie Scheffler on 'Outstanding' 2022 Masters Win

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, finishing 10 under par, and five-time green jacket winner Tiger Woods was one of many who congratulated him on the big victory.

Scheffler joined Woods and Jordan Spieth as the only players 25 or younger to win the Masters over the last 40 years, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Sunday marked Scheffler's first Masters win. He finished 19th in his only other appearance in the tournament in 2021. The 25-year-old has also won the WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play this year.

Woods, meanwhile, finished 47th after finishing 13 over par. After the match, he said it felt "unbelievable" to get back out on the course after missing more than a year rehabbing from serious injuries suffered in a car crash in February 2021. He also confirmed he would participate in The Open Championship at St. Andrews this summer but noted he wouldn't be playing a regular schedule again.