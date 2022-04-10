Tiger Woods Says Playing 72 Holes at Masters After Leg Injury Felt 'Unbelievable'

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Tiger Woods played all 72 holes in the 2022 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, finishing up at 13 over par. It was his first major tournament since suffering significant leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash.

After finishing up on Sunday afternoon, Woods told Amanda Balionis on CBS that it felt great to get back out on the course despite not playing his best:

"It was an unbelievable feeling just to have the patrons and the support out there. I wasn't exactly playing my best out there. ... I don't think words can really describe that given where I was a little over a year ago and what my prospects were at that time. To end up here and be able to play all four rounds—even a month ago, I didn't know if I could pull this off. I think it was a positive. I've got some work to do, and I'm looking forward to it."

Woods, a five-time winner of the green jacket, was one-under through the first three holes of the fourth round, but mistakes began adding up for the 46-year-old on the fourth hole.

Woods hit three straight bogeys on holes four through six before adding two more bogeys on holes 11 and 14 to move to four over on the day. An upsetting double bogey on hole 17 put him at six over for the round.

Entering Augusta National, Woods' status was in question, but after he participated in practice alongside Fred Couples and Justin Thomas, there was no doubt he would compete. Couples even told reporters after their practice round that Woods "looked phenomenal" and that he could contend for another green jacket.

Woods also said before the Masters that he believed he could win despite not participating in a major tournament since his car crash, and while he came up short, his return to the course is an accomplishment on its own.

After the Masters, Woods confirmed he wouldn't play a full schedule again. However, fans will have a lot to look forward to this summer as Woods confirmed he would compete in the major events, including The Open Championship at St. Andrews this summer.

"I won't be playing a full schedule ever again," Woods said. "And so, it'll be just the big events. I don't know if I will play Southern Hills or not, but I am looking forward to St. Andrews, and so that is something that is near and dear to my heart."

Woods added: "... It's my favorite golf course in the world, so I will be there for that one, but anything in between that, I don't know. I will try, and there's no doubt. This week I will try and get ready for Southern Hills, and we'll see what this body is able to do."