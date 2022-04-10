Bucks' Jrue Holiday Collects $306K Contract Bonus After Playing 8 Seconds vs. Cavs

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Sunday was not a bad day at the office for Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday.

The veteran played a grand total of eight seconds in the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which was enough to trigger a bonus in his contract. Bobby Marks of ESPN explained Holiday made $306,000 in bonus money because he appeared in 67 games and averaged better than 3.15 rebounds a night.

It wasn't a surprise he didn't play more than that against Cleveland.

After all, the Bucks did not play Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis, among others, in the final game of the regular season. It provided their key players with an extra day of rest heading into the playoffs and also kept the possibility alive that the team could fall into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The No. 3 seed will play the freefalling Chicago Bulls in the first round, while the No. 2 seed could play the star-studded Brooklyn Nets depending on how the Eastern Conference play-in tournament unfolds.

Whoever Milwaukee plays, Holiday will be preparing for the postseason with some extra cash in his pocket.