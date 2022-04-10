Dwane Casey Backs Cade Cunningham for ROY: 'He Can't Control' Pistons' Rebuild

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is likely to be in consideration for NBA Rookie of the Year despite his team's struggles.

Pistons head coach Dwane Casey told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports that he hopes Detroit's poor performance this season doesn't affect voters who are choosing between Cunningham, Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors and Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"He can't control we're in a rebuild, that we have so many second-year guys starting and playing big minutes," Casey said. "We don't have two All-Stars the way Toronto and Cleveland has. It's not his fault. Hopefully people don't judge him on that, because at some point we'll be in those positions and he's really gonna shine."

The Pistons are 23-58 entering Sunday's regular-season finale against the Philadelphia 76ers. It will be the third straight year that Detroit has failed to reach 25 wins, setting up a third consecutive trip into the draft lottery.

Cunningham has lived up to expectations after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft. In 64 games, he's averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He's especially upped his play in the home stretch of the season, averaging 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists in the month of March.

"He has 'it.' Some guys have that 'it' gene. They can get it done in crucial situations and he's done it his whole career," Casey said. "The moment is never too big for him. That's how he produces and isn't afraid of the moment. You feel comfortable with the ball in his hands."

Unfortunately for Cunningham, his counterparts Barnes and Mobley likely have a leg up in the Rookie of the Year race thanks to the success of their respective teams. The Raptors (48-33) are headed back to the playoffs, and the Cavaliers (43-38) are locked in a spot in the play-in tournament.

Barnes has impressed with his all-around game, while Mobley has shone as a defensive anchor. But both of them have the benefit of playing alongside established stars, while Cunningham has had to shoulder the load for Detroit. The Rookie of the Year award will likely be one of the toughest decisions voters have to make this season.