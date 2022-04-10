LeBron James Cavaliers Exquisite Rookie Patch Gem Mint 9 Card Tops $1M at Auction

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

A LeBron James rookie card sold for nearly $1.1 million at Goldin Auctions:

The Exquisite Rookie Patch card has been one of the more sought-after collectables for LeBron James.

A similar version of the card sold for $5.2 million in April 2021 to a private buyer, setting a record at the time for the most expensive basketball card in history.

The latest card was also rated a "9" in mint condition, featuring a LeBron autograph and part of the No. 23 in the patch. It has become one of the top cards available for a superstar with 18 All-Star selections, four MVPs and four NBA titles in his career.

With prices continuing to soar for all sports memorabilia, the seven-figure purchase could end up being a bargain for the buyer.