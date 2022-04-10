Gio Reyna out for Dortmund's Season with Injury Ahead of USMNT's Pursuit of World Cup

Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund announced Gio Reyna will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season due to muscle and tendon injury, via ESPN.

The forward was emotional after being subbed off just two minutes into Friday's match against Stuttgart.

The 19-year-old appeared in just 13 matches for his club across all competitions during an injury-filled season, including six starts in the Bundesliga. He had two goals in league play, both coming in August.

Reyna initially suffered a hamstring injury representing the United States during the first World Cup qualifying match against El Salvador on September 2. He didn't feature in another match for club or country until Feb. 6.

The continued setbacks especially hurt the United States men's national team, losing a key attacking player for much of the qualifying cycle. He didn't appear again for the squad until his three substitute appearances during the final window in March.

Another injury creates significant question marks about his role with the team heading into the World Cup in November. Even with plenty of time for a recovery, it will be difficult to trust a player who has topped 45 minutes in a match just once since September.

The Americans will be in a group with England, Iran and one of Ukraine, Scotland or Wales.

Reyna will also be left with question marks at the club level after effectively a lost season at Borussia Dortmund. The club currently sits second in the Bundesliga with 60 points in 29 matches, although there could be significant changes in the next transfer window with Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham among those likely to draw interest from top clubs.

There is still a bright future for Reyna, who was listed by ESPN as one of the top young players in the world coming into the year, but he must find a way to stay healthy.