Lakers Rumors: Exec Expects LA to Ask About Raptors' Nick Nurse to Replace HC Vogel

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

If the Los Angeles Lakers move on from head coach Frank Vogel this offseason, the first call could be to the Toronto Raptors.

"I would expect the Lakers to at least ask about Nick Nurse," an Eastern Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

The executive noted any call could be more for appearances, however, with Nurse currently represented by Andy Miller of Klutch Sports. Klutch also notably represents both Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

"They're not going to let him go," the source said of the Raptors. "But it makes him look better and Klutch look better if they are asking for him, right?"

Nurse would certainly be a top target for any team looking for a coach after his impressive start to his career. The 54-year-old led the Raptors to an NBA title in his first year at the helm in 2018-19. A year later, he won the NBA's Coach of the Year award after keeping the team in contention without Kawhi Leonard.

Despite a down 2020-21 campaign, the Raptors are headed back to the playoffs this year with a 48-33 record with one game remaining.

This type of leadership could help the Lakers, who will miss the playoffs this season. The squad is just 32-49 heading into the final game, falling short of the play-in tournament after entering the year as one of the favorites to win the title.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Though injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis were damaging, the entire roster struggled while ranking 21st in the league in defensive efficiency. The Raptors are currently ninth in the category.

Vogel led the Lakers to a title two years ago, but it seems the team needs a new voice in the locker room to get them back into contention in 2022-23.

While Toronto likely won't want to lose Nurse to Los Angeles, he would be a strong fit for a star-studded roster.