James Harden Unconcerned with Slump; Says He's 'One of the Most Confident Players'

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

James Harden brushed off what has been a somewhat unconvincing start with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 2017-18 MVP finished with 22 points and 14 assists as Philadelphia beat the Indiana Pacers 133-120 on Saturday. He told reporters after the game he's "one of the most confident players" in the NBA on offense.

"I know that I'm not making shots," he said. "But I'm one of the most confident players we have in this league because I put the work in. It is what it is. It's a part of the game. … [I'll] continue to work my [butt] off. Ain't no other choice. Ain't no time to feel sorry for nobody, feel sorry for myself."

Harden went 7-of-16 from the field but missed seven of his nine three-point attempts.

From a Philly perspective, there was some hope that a change of scenery might help the 32-year-old rediscover his typical efficiency. In 44 games with the Brooklyn Nets, he shot 41.4 percent overall and 33.2 percent from three, both of which were below his career averages prior to 2021-22 (44.4 FG%; 36.3 3P%).

However, the trend has continued with the Sixers. Harden's field-goal percentage (40.2) and three-point percentage (32.6) since joining Philadelphia would both represent career lows.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Beyond the pure numbers, there's a growing sense the 10-time All-Star simply may not be the same player he was even toward the end of his run with the Houston Rockets.

Given Harden's spotty track record in the playoffs, there's no guarantee that playing on the big stage of the postseason suddenly makes everything click.

It's obviously way too early to make any firm judgments about the Sixers' decision to acquire Harden and give up Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks in the process. And things could be going much worse than they are now.

But to this point, Philadelphia hasn't gotten much clarity as to whether Harden can meaningfully help the franchise chase a title, or whether handing him a massive long-term extension is a safe enough bet.