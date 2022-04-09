Mavs' Luka Doncic Has 16th Technical Foul Rescinded, Clear to Play vs. Spurs

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had his 16th technical foul of the season rescinded by the NBA on Saturday, making him eligible to play in the team's regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Doncic received his 16th technical foul of the year between the first and second quarters of Friday's 128-78 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The 23-year-old felt he was undercut on a buzzer-beating shot and got into it with the officials.

