Cristiano Ronaldo Invites Fan to Manchester United Match After Phone Incident

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to make amends with a young fan whose phone he allegedly smashed following Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Everton on Saturday.

In a post on Instagram, Ronaldo offered to give the fan tickets to an upcoming match at Old Trafford:

"It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

Video footage after the match appeared to show Ronaldo hitting something as he and the rest of his United teammates were talking to the locker room.

Per Sky Sports, Manchester United said they are looking into the situation.

Saturday marked Ronaldo's return to the team after he missed last week's draw against Leicester City due to an illness.

The Red Devils are winless in their last three matches, including a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on March 15 that eliminated them from the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16.

Ronaldo has been held scoreless since a hat trick against Tottenham on March 12.

The 37-year-old didn't specify the date for the fan to attend a United match as his guest. Manchester United's next home contest is on April 16 against Norwich City. The club doesn't play at Old Trafford after that until May 2 against Brentford.

Ronaldo returned to United in August after spending the previous three years with Juventus. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played for the club from 2003 to 2009. He scored 84 goals in 196 appearances, winning three straight Premier League titles (2006-09) and the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils are in seventh place in the Premier League with 51 points (14-9-8).