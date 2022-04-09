Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Declares for 2022 NBA Draft, Maintains Eligibility

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis announced that he has declared for the 2022 NBA draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility:

The 22-year-old Jackson-Davis, a 6'9", 245-pound forward, has two years of eligibility remaining. His 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game last season led the Hoosiers, who made the NCAA tournament and defeated Wyoming in the First Four round.

The NBA draft combine will take place from May 16 to 22 in Chicago. Afterward, Jackson-Davis could potentially get a gauge on where he stands among other prospects.

June 1 is the NCAA early entrant withdrawal deadline, so Jackson-Davis would have to decide if he'll return to Indiana or head to the NBA by then.

If Davis decides to stay in the draft pool after the early entrant deadline, he can still return to school if he's not drafted.

Jackson-Davis' current draft stock has him either as a second-round pick or potentially out of the 60-selection draft entirely.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report placed Jackson-Davis at No. 46 overall to the Detroit Pistons in his latest mock draft.

"From the Big Ten tournament to the NCAA tournament, Jackson-Davis scored 117 points over a five-game stretch. No shooting and limited handles are obviously a turnoff for today's NBA, but Jackson-Davis may be skilled enough in the post to make money. His athleticism, touch and use of angles are outstanding."

ESPN places Jackson-Davis No. 72 overall on its big board. NBADraft.net is a bit more bullish on Jackson-Davis' prospects, as it has him going No. 33 overall to the Indiana Pacers.

Elsewhere, Kyle Irving of Sporting News does not list Jackson-Davis on his 60-player big board. Nor does CBS Sports. Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated has him 74th.

Ultimately, Jackson-Davis has options on his table, but for now, the next big step in the draft process is the mid-May draft combine.