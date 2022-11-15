Knicks' RJ Barrett Reflects on Being Benched for Performance vs. Gilgeous-Alexander

AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett was benched during Sunday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and reflected on the experience.

"I think it’s time [to sit] when you’re fouling enough," Barrett said, per Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. "It falls on me for sure because I was guarding Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], and he got me into some foul trouble. And that's not good. I got to do a better job of not fouling."

The Duke product finished with four points and four fouls on 2-of-10 shooting from the field in the 145-135 defeat.

Gilgeous-Alexander posted 37 points, eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a dominant performance.

The 22-year-old Barrett has been better than his most recent showing for much of this season and is averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

He steadily increased his scoring output across his first three NBA seasons after the Knicks selected him with the third pick in the 2019 draft. He averaged 14.3 points as a rookie, and that number was up to 20.0 last year.

Barrett's 2021-22 season came to a slightly premature end when he suffered a knee injury in the team's penultimate game.

The Duke product otherwise has remained mostly durable over his first three years in New York, playing in 198 of a possible 220 games.

Immanuel Quickley would likely see more playing time if Barrett was benched more as the season progresses, but the latter figures to retain a crucial role as the Knicks look to bounce back from missing the playoffs last season.