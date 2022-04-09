Luka Doncic to Be Suspended for Mavs Finale After Picking Up 16th Technical Foul

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is in line for a suspension for the team's regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season in Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Doncic received the technical between the first and second quarters. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, he was upset that he was undercut on a buzzer-beating shot.

"I asked him, ‘How is that not a foul? How is that not a foul?’ He T’d me up," Doncic told Mavericks public relations employee Scooter Tomlin, according to MacMahon. "That’s unfair. That’s unfair."

Doncic has been known to frequently argue with referees during games. He even acknowledged last season that he complains to the officials too much.

"I realize it," Doncic said, according to MacMahon. "It's something that I'm not supposed to do. [It's difficult] with all the emotions in games, but obviously I've got to stop. It's just hard for me on the court with all the emotions, but I realize it and I've got to work on this. It's tough to do it, but I've got to work on it and be way better than this."

And after the NBA rescinded his 13th technical foul of the season in early March, Doncic said it wouldn't come to a point where he would get suspended, adding, "That's unacceptable, I can't do that."

Luckily for the Mavericks, they have already locked up a spot in the 2022 NBA playoffs, entering Friday's game with a 50-30 record. However, Dallas will be hoping to win its final game of the season in hopes of securing home-court advantage for the first round.

Doncic has been a staple in Dallas' lineup since being drafted third overall in 2018. He entered Friday's game averaging 28.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.8 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor and 34.9 percent from deep.

The NBA could still rescind Doncic's 16th technical foul, which would allow him to play in the regular-season finale. However, if he's unable to suit up, Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie figure to see more playing time.

Brunson has had an impressive season, averaging 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists entering Friday's game. Dinwiddie, meanwhile, entered averaging 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 21 games with the Mavericks since coming over in a trade from the Washington Wizards.