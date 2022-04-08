Yankees' Gerrit Cole Says 4-Minute Delay vs. Red Sox Was 'Unforeseen Challenge'

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Yankees' Opening Day game against the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx got under way four minutes later than scheduled Friday afternoon, and Gerrit Cole wasn't happy about it.

Before the game started, Cole appeared to yell "let's f–king go" toward the direction of the umpire.

The Yankees ace was roughed up in the first frame of a 6-5 extra-innings win, allowing three runs, including a two-run home run by Rafael Devers, before recording an out.

After the game, he told reporters that the slight delay to the start time was "an unforeseen challenge" for him.

Luckily for Cole, the Yankee batters cut into Boston's three-run lead in the bottom of the first inning before tying the game in the bottom of the fourth. The two teams exchanged runs until Josh Donaldson hit a single and drove in Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the bottom of the 11th for the win.