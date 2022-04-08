Masters Cut Line 2022: Full List of Players Removed from 1st Major

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are among the top golfers who will not be competing this weekend at the Masters after falling short of the four-over cut line at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday.

Brian Harman, Fred Couples and Xander Schauffele also failed to make the cut.

That said, here's a look at the cut list and some more information on what went wrong for some of the sport's best.

Masters: Full List of Players Cut

Takumi Kanaya: +5

Sam Burns: +5

Padraig Harrington: +5

Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +5

Brian Harman: +5

Zach Johnson: +5

Lucas Herbert: +6

Jordan Spieth: +6

Brooks Koepka: +6

Mike Weir: +6

Ryan Palmer: +6

Keita Nakajima: +7

Abraham Ancer: +7

Xander Schauffele: +7

Austin Greaser: +7

Stewart Cink: +7

Erik van Rooyen: +8

Bernhard Langer: +8

Justin Rose: +8

Gary Woodland: +8

Francesco Molinari: +8

Guido Migliozzi: +8

Luke List: +8

Fred Couples: +10

Cameron Young: +10

Larry Mize: +11

Garrick Higgo: +11

Aaron Jarvis: +11

James Piot: +11

Bryson DeChambeau: +12

Sandy Lyle: +14

Vijay Singh: +14

Thomas Pieters: +15

Matthew Wolff: +15

Stewart Hagestad: +16

Jose Maria Olazabal: +17

Laird Shepherd: +22

Louis Oosthuizen: Withdrew

Jordan Spieth

Spieth entered the second round at Augusta National at two over par, and he got out to a solid start Friday after making par on the first hole before hitting a birdie and bogey on the second and third holes

The 28-year-old got to one over par on the fifth hole, and it was smooth sailing for him until he reached the twelfth hole. He found water twice and hit a triple bogey on par three, which put him at four over par and in danger of missing the cut.

Spieth followed that up by hitting for par on holes 13 through 17 before struggling again on the 18th hole, where he hit a double bogey on a par four to put him at six over par at a time where the cut was projected to be five over.

Spieth entered this year's Masters looking to win his second green jacket. He hasn't won since 2015 and finished third last year.

Brooks Koepka

Koepka entered the second round in a rough position at three over par after hitting five bogeys on the back nine in the first round.

During the second round, he got to one under with a birdie on the second hole before shooting for bogey on the third hole and holding at par through 13 holes.

The 31-year-old struggled on the final five holes of the second round, hitting three bogeys to finish at three over par for the day and six over par through two rounds.

Koepka has never won the Masters, and his best finish came when he tied for second in 2019. He also missed the cut at last year's Masters.

Bryson DeChambeau

DeChambeau had the worst performance of the three players mentioned. He entered the second round at four over par after a rough first round, and he finished the second round at eight over par.

The 28-year-old kicked off the second round at one over and reached three over through five holes with three bogeys. His struggles continued on the back nine as he hit a double bogey on the 10th hole and two bogeys on the 12th and 13th holes to reach seven over par.

DeChambeau shot for par on holes 14 and 15 and recorded a birdie on the 16th hole, but he fell apart on hole 17, recording a double bogey before shooting for par on the 18th hole to finish at 12 over par through two rounds.

DeChambeau's struggles were possibly linked to the hand injury he has been struggling with. He told reporters two weeks ago he wasn't up to speed at the time.

The California native has never won a Masters. His best finish came when he tied for 21st in 2016.