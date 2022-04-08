Report: Owen Power to Make Sabres Debut vs. Maple Leafs After Signing 3-Year Contract

Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

The Buffalo Sabres signed 2021 first overall NHL draft pick Owen Power to a three-year entry-level contract Friday, and the rookie defenseman is reportedly set to make his NHL debut Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News.

The deal comes after Power and the Michigan Wolverines were eliminated from the NCAA tournament with a loss to Denver in the Frozen Four on Thursday night.

Power is one of just four first overall picks in Sabres history. Buffalo also drafted Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin first overall in 2018, and he has grown into a promising blueliner.

Power spent the last two seasons at Michigan. During his 2021-22 sophomore season, he tallied three goals and 29 assists for 32 points in 33 games. It followed up a freshman season in which he notched three goals and 13 assists for 16 points in 26 games.

The 19-year-old also represented Canada at the Winter Olympics, tallying one assist in five games.

Power is expected to be a regular in the Sabres lineup and could possibly slot in behind Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson on the team's third defensive pairing. However, he could also see some time on the right side alongside Dahlin or Samuelsson if he excels.

Power is one of several Michigan players who are expected to sign NHL deals in the coming weeks. Kent Johnson agreed to a three-year entry-level deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, and Matty Beniers is expected to sign his entry-level contract with the Seattle Kraken.

The Sabres have struggled to a 26-35-11 record this season and sit sixth place in the Atlantic Division. Buffalo will be hoping the addition of Power helps set it in the right direction.